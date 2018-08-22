Man walks three days in forest to reach son-in-law’s house

Gonikoppal: An aged man Chandru, hailing from Hebbattageri, Mukodlu village, walked for three days in the forest in torrential rain and strong winds and finally managed to reach the main road from where he got a lift in a truck to his son-in-law’s house in Devarapura.

Along with him, 40 other residents from neighbouring villages also reached Chandru’s son-in-law Vivek’s house in Ambukote in Devarapura and took shelter. Because of the sudden arrival of his father-in-law and 40 others, Vivek approached the nearby Manila Ayyappa Sangh members in Mayamudi and appealed for help. They immediately offered their helping hand by reaching to the officials in the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Gonikoppal who provided facilities to the victims.

On receiving the information, Ponnampet Revenue Officials Radhakrishna, Manjunath, Santosh and Mukund gave all the necessary help to the victims taking shelter in Vivek’s house. As soon as the news spread, the public are also lending their helping hand by giving whatever is within their means to the victims.

A team from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), including Theertesh, Mohan and Dhananjay, arrived from Bengaluru and distributed materials like mats, carpets, blankets, toothpaste, soaps, inner garments, sarees, mosquito repellents, rice, water bottles, chapathis and buns, thus coming to the aid of the flood-affected victims. The members of the Whitefield Lions Club also were involved in helping the victims by distributing towels, blankets, bed sheets and clothes. A team led by Thitimatti’s Devamachchi resident Saraswathi offered chapattis, cake and women’s inner garments, thus showing their solidarity with the victims.

Kodagu Zilla Panchayat Social Justice Committee President C.K. Bopanna has taken special care of the victims of these parts and urged the Taluk Administration to extend all support. Along with Bopanna, former RMC Vice-President Raja and others are camping in the place here.

Washed away right in front of our eyes

On the other side of Devarapura’s Ambukote, nearly 20 people including children are taking shelter in nurse Jayalakshmi’s residence. The donors are distributing necessary items to the victims here. The houses we were living in have been washed away by rains. Four of our family have died. The bodies of two have been found. The bodies of other two are still to be traced. As we were totally clueless, we have come to our relatives house, said a woman who is taking shelter.

Clothes we are wearing is all we are left with

The landslides in the Mandalpatti hills have completely razed our houses to the ground. The hills around us are collapsing regularly. Just a huge noise will bring down the hills in five minutes. Completely helpless with this turn of events, we have gathered people living in the houses and reached the main road with just the clothes on, leaving everything behind. Then I remembered my son-in-law Vivek’s house and reached there in a truck and took shelter. -Chandru, Hebbattageri