ISSF World Cup 2019: Anish finishes 5th; Manu, Heena disappoint

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala finished a disappointing fifth in the men’s 25-metre rapid fire pistol category at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old had registered a career-best and national record score of 588 to qualify for the final. In the six-man final, Olympic Champion Christian Reitz of Germany won the title.

Earlier, star Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu failed to qualify for the women’s 10-metre air pistol final. Manu finished at the 10th spot with 573 points in the relay 1 while Heena was placed 14th with 571.

China won a maximum of five of the 14 Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places available at the year’s first ISSF World Cup, as Hungary lead the medal tally with three gold medals.

Earlier, India’s 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won a gold medal in men’s 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday. It is India’s second gold in the World Cup as Apurvi Chandela won the nation’s first gold medal on Saturday. Saurabh, who won a gold at the Youth Olympics last year, defeated Serbia’s Damir Mikec to claim the gold with a world record score of 245. With the glory, he also assured himself an Olympic quota for Tokyo 2020.