Medal winners at Karate Championship

The karatekas of St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar II Stage, have excelled at the International Mabuni-Ha Shito-Ryu Karate Association’s 26th State-level Karate Championship-2019 held at University Gymnasium Hall in city recently. The medal-winning students — (Top row – from left) Rohan Santhosh (Kata – Silver, Kumite – Silver), Pratham (Kumite – Silver), Renuka Prasad (Kata – Bronze, Kumite – Bronze),  V.M. Chethan (Kata – Bronze, Kumite – Bronze), Harshal (Kata – Silver), Ryan Thomas (Kumite – Bronze), Nishi S. Valecha (Kumite – Gold) and Rohini Santhosh (Kata – Silver, Kumite – Bronze); Middle row: S. Dhruvesh (Kata – Silver), Sameeha (Kata – Bronze), C.T. Nishanka (Kata – Silver), Sakshi (Kata – Bronze), Muhiyuddin (Kata – Silver), Shanbaz Singh (Kata – Bronze, Kumite – Gold), M.S. Hitha (Kata – Bronze), B. Dhruthi (Kata – Silver) and  Brijesh N. Kumar (Kata – Bronze) — are seen with (sitting from left) Sivadas (Karate Instructor), Susie Pinto (Vice-Principal), Joyce Lobo (CEO), Fr. Vijay Kumar (Secretary – MDES), Fr. Sudhakar (Priest-in-charge) and M.M. Nirmala (Principal).

February 27, 2019

