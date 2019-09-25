It takes a MP to get an uprooted tree fully cleared

September 25, 2019

Mysuru: Following publication of a letter in Voice of the Reader column titled ‘Half-baked civic work puts public in danger’ in Star of Mysore dated Aug. 29, where a reader highlighted the tree inside the D.Ed College in Nazarbad being uprooted due to heavy rains and falling over the compound on to the Karanji Lake Road (Thandi Sadak Road) partially blocking the stretch and the authorities immediately cutting the branches to clear the road, but leaving two big branches of the tree protruding on the edge of the road posing danger to motorists, the tree has been fully cleared yesterday.

Though the letter along with the picture was published 26 days ago, the authorities who were least bothered about the danger posed by their half-baked works did not clear the fallen tree completely, until yesterday, when MP Pratap Simha was informed about this when he visited the SOM office. The MP immediately called the authorities concerned and instructed them to get the tree cleared as it posed a danger to commuters especially at night.

The authorities, promptly acting on the MP’s instruction have cleared the fallen tree within hours and this morning it no more poses danger nor sticks out as a symbol of negligent attitude of the authorities concerned.

