Portion of Chajja at Mysore Palace collapses

September 25, 2019

Mysuru: A portion of the Chajja (projecting or overhanging eaves or cover of a roof) at the residential side of the Mysore Palace collapsed on Monday morning following heavy rains the previous night. However, no one was injured.

According to Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, it was just a very small portion of the Chajja that had fallen off and there was no need for any concern, as the entire Palace building is well maintained.

“In the 72-acre grounds, the magnificent Mysore Palace occupies five acres and the maintenance of the Palace has always been in good condition. The portion that fell of is just the edge of the Chajja and not the entire portion,” he said pointing to the top of the Palace building.

“Due to heavy rains, the Palace building, which is more than 100-years old and the height of the Chajja at almost 120 feet, there is bound to be some wear and tear,” he said and added “It will be repaired at the earliest.”

It is very common to take up minor repair works every now and then. If there are any problems on the residential side, then either the erstwhile royal family members (who live in the residential portion of the Palace) will themselves take up the work or if it is brought to our attention the Palace Board will take it up, said Subramanya.

