After making surprise visit, Health Minister Sriramulu sleeps at Chamarajanagar Hospital

September 25, 2019

Chamarajanagar: Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu took everyone by surprise when he made an announced overnight stay at Chamarajanagar District Hospital last night to personally know about the State of affairs in the hospital.

Sriramulu who arrived at the District Hospital at 9 pm on Tuesday, inspected the Ophthalmology Department ward and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment.

The Minister later visited the Paediatric Ward, where he received inputs on the treatment procedures.

Thereafter, he inspected the Emergency Ward and interacted with the patients. The Minister directed the medical staff to shift a seriously ill patient to a Bengaluru hospital.

Later, he instructed the hospital staff to ensure proper medical care to all patients and also to see that there are no complaints on dispensation of medicines.

Sriramulu thereafter addressed the public who had gathered outside the hospital in large numbers upon learning about the Minister’s visit.

Maintaining that the Government will meet medical expenses of poor patients up to Rs. 5 lakh, the Minister called upon the public to be informed about Government schemes on healthcare.

Explaining the rationale behind his visit to hospitals, he maintained that his stay in hospitals would largely help in understanding the problems of the people much better.

DC B.B. Cauvery, ZP CEO H.B. Narayan Rao, SP H.D. Anand Kumar, DHO Dr. M.C. Ravi, District Surgeon Dr. Rajendra, Medical Officer Dr. Mahesh and other officials were present.

Sriramulu blames Siddharamaiah for fall of coalition Govt.

Earlier speaking to press persons prior to his hospital inspection, Sriramulu accused CLP leader and former CM Siddharamaiah of plotting the fall of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government.

Alleging that Siddharamaiah had an action plan for sending senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar to jail, Sriramulu claimed that Siddharamaiah was behind the resignation of Congress MLAs who were close to him (Siddu), which triggered the collapse of H.D. Kumaraswamy led coalition government.

Continuing, Sriramulu alleged that Siddharamaiah also had an hand in D.K. Shivakumar going to jail, as DKS had eyed the KPCC President post and the post of Leader of Opposition.

Claiming that Siddharamaiah had executed his plots in a planned manner, the Health Minister said that Siddharamaiah had along played a political drama, which culminated in the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government and also the fall of his (Siddu) bête-noire H.D. Kumaraswamy from the seat of power.

