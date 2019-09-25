Grandmother kills grandson after daughter elopes with lover

September 25, 2019

K.R. Pet: A 65-year-old woman allegedly killed her grandson by pushing him into Sindhaghatta Lake, near Sheelanere in K.R. Pet taluk, after her daughter eloped with her lover. The woman also attempted suicide but was saved by the villagers.

While deceased boy is Prajwal (11), a fifth standard student at Uygonahalli Government School, his grandmother is Savithramma. They were residing at Maruthi Nagar, Sheelanakere in the taluk.

Details: Savithramma was staying at a shed in Maruthi Nagar along with her daughter Lakshmi and grandson Prajwal.

About 20 days ago, Lakshmi eloped with one Srinivas of Mangaluru, which had depressed Savithramma. Following which Savithramma decided to kill her grandson and kill herself.

On Monday afternoon, Savithramma, who went to the School, told the teachers that she was taking her grandson as they had to attend a festival and brought him home. Savithramma then took Prajwal to Sindhaghatta Lake about three kilometres from Maruthi Nagar, where she allegedly tied the boy’s hands and legs before pushing him into the Lake. She then attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the Lake but was saved by passersby, who later handed over Savithramma to K.R. Pet Police.

The Police, who rushed to the spot, summoned Fire and Emergency Services personnel, who conducted a search and fished out the body of Prajwal.

The body was shifted to Dundashetty Lakshmamma Memorial General Hospital in K.R. Pet, where post-mortem was performed and the body was later handed over to his mother Lakshmi.

Superintendent of Police K. Parashuram visited the spot. Nagamangala Dy.SP Vishwanath, Circle Inspector K. Sudhakar, Kikkeri Sub-Inspector Chandrashekar have interrogated Savithramma.

Lakshmi, who rushed to the place from Mangaluru along with Srinivas upon learning the death of her son, held her mother responsible for her son’s death and has lodged a complaint in this regard.

