Cabbie breaks law, dares Police; now behind bars

September 25, 2019

Accused posts video challenging Police; Cops now post video of him behind bars

Mysuru: Never challenge the Police, especially when you are on the wrong side of the law. A cab driver from Mysuru has learnt it the hard way after he challenged the Bengaluru Police to arrest him as he does not have any documents including Driving Licence and insurance for his vehicle. The cabbie has now been arrested in Mysuru.

After a video of a Traffic Police Constable assaulting a truck driver and abusing him with filthy language despite producing all relevant documents went viral on Sept.21, cab driver Raghu, a native of Machabayanahalli near Hunsur, shot a video and uploaded the same on social media.

In the video, he challenged the Bengaluru Police to arrest him. “You have assaulted a truck driver though he had all the documents. I do not have any documents and I have been driving since years. I am coming to Bengaluru and if you have the guts, arrest me,” he said in the video.

Not stopping at that, he shot the number plate of the vehicle (KA-09 B-1200) in the video and further dared the Police.

In throwing up the challenge, 21-year-old Raghu insulted the Police and the video was shared widely. He received a lot of response on social media and unfortunately for Raghu, the video caught the attention of the Bengaluru Police.

Taking the issue seriously, Bengaluru Traffic Police Joint Commissioner B.R. Ravikanthegowda asked the Mysuru City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna to identify the driver as it is a ‘KA-09’ vehicle.

Accordingly, the N.R. Traffic Police was entrusted with the responsibility of tracing the driver.

After Raghu was traced by N.R. Traffic Inspector Yogesh through vehicle details and his mobile phone, the Police found that as Raghu had narrated in the video, he did not have any documents. It was a Yellow Board (taxi) registered vehicle and the car was originally purchased in November 2013 by Ravikumar of N.R. Mohalla.

Ravikumar sold the vehicle to Vinod Kumar and Raghu had purchased the vehicle from Vinod Kumar in 2014 and had not bothered to transfer the vehicle in his name as per procedure. He did not even pay the insurance amount and get the vehicle insured. He has been violating rules since then.

Raghu has been arrested and is being interrogated. The Police have also seized the car. Raghu already has a couple of cases pending against him like using mobile phone while driving and violation if traffic rules. More cases will now be piled up against him.

Interestingly, after his arrest, the Police shot a video with Raghu squatting on the Police Station floor and also him behind bars. This video has now gone viral and the Police seem to send a message that those who challenge the Police will go behind bars.

