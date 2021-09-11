People’s involvement too plays a key role in forest conservation: SP R. Chethan
September 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that people’s co-operation and involvement too play a crucial role in forest conservation, Mysuru SP R. Chethan lauded the role of Forest personnel who toil day and night for conserving our forest and wildlife, which are a vital part of our nature and environment.

He was speaking as the guest of honour at the Forest Martyr’s Day that was organised under the aegis of Forest Department at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram here this morning.

Expressing concern over rising attacks on Forest personnel by wild animals and poachers which are sometimes fatal, especially in the past few years, Chethan suggested that the Forest Department should take additional security measures for ensuring the safety of its personnel while on duty. Pointing out that Forest Conservation has assumed greater importance in the context of fast dwindling Forest Reserves which has led to an imbalance of nature, he said that the Forest personnel, just like the Police, work round the clock for saving our forest wealth.

Earlier, the SP placed a wreath on the Martyr’s Memorial in the premises as a mark of respect. The Department personnel paid tributes to martyred Forest personnel by firing 21 gunshots in the air.

DCF K. Kamala Karikalan read out the names of 53 Forest personnel of the State who have died while on duty so far.

APCCF Jagatram, CCF T. Hiralal, DCFs Dr. V. Karikalan, Deepa Contractor and Ramakrishnappa, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni and others were present on the occasion.

