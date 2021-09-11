Sexual assault on minor: Court sentences accused to 20 years jail
September 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: An accused who had sexually assaulted a three and a half-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the Mysuru Special POCSO Court, which has also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the accused. The convict is 45-year-old Jagadish, a resident of a village in Bilikere Police limits. On Aug. 15, 2019, he had lured the minor girl who was playing in front of his house and had sexually assaulted her following which a case was registered at Bilikere Police Station.

Bilikere Police, who conducted an investigation, submitted a charge-sheet to the Court and Judge Shayma Khamroz, who took up the hearing, heard the arguments from both sides, found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced him to 20 years jail besides imposing a fine of Rs. 50,000. 

Special Public Prosecutor S. Pushpalatha argued on behalf of the Government.   

