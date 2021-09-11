Gang rape incident at Chamundi Foothill: CM unhappy over intelligence failure
September 11, 2021

Bengaluru: Expressing serious concern over the recent gang rape in Mysuru, where an MBA girl student was gang raped by a group of miscreants at Chamundi Foothill after assaulting her male friend recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reportedly expressed displeasure over the failure of the Intelligence wing of the Police Department. 

Observing that such an incident would not have occurred had the Intelligence wing been more alert, he said that the wing has a crucial role in prevention of crimes across the State and as such, the personnel should immediately share whatever inputs that they get on illegal or nefarious activities, with the Government or the local Police establishment. 

Speaking at an online public interaction meet here on Thursday, Bommai, replying to a query from a citizen of Mysuru, said that his Government was committed for ensuring the safety and security of women. 

Recalling that as Home Minister earlier, he had directed for imparting self-defence training to girl students in Colleges and Hostels, he reiterated that the Government was always ready to solve the problems of people at the local level itself. 

He further declared that the Government will take measures for building homes to the shelterless in 750 select Gram Panchayats across the State.

  1. boregowda says:
    September 11, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    But sir, we are busy protecting you and your buddies!!!!!

