It’s a battle fought inside hospitals, homes

October 10, 2021

By Dr. Abhijeet Matha, Resident Doctor, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute

Second wave of COVID dealt a bigger blow to Mysuru when compared to the first wave. A team of doctors from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute — senior-most medical faculty which includes Heads of Departments, Nodal Officers, RMOs along with Post-Graduate students, dedicated Resident doctors, Ayurveda doctors, Naturopathy doctors and rural service doctors — have been working relentlessly since May 2021.

It would be an injustice if I do not mention the unflinching support volunteered by JSS Medical College during these tough times. Not just doctors, the nursing staff have taken a step forward in giving their care to patients. This apart, Laboratory personnel and Group D workers too have contributed to the overall well-being and they deserve appreciation.

Even the technical support team, security personnel and the Police have given their best during this time of crisis and I would like to attribute it to great team spirit. Though doctors and staff were vulnerable, every single day the selfless warriors have been giving their best by putting their lives at risk saving patients.

The sacrifice is notable as they kept themselves away from their families and loved ones. Hats off to all the family members who took household responsibilities in our absence and we are ever-indebted to them.

Working through day and night, risking lives proves that good wins over evil. This was a battle fought by doctors and not soldiers, this was a battle which was fought inside homes and within the hospitals and not on the battlefield. This battle shall be remembered for years and generations to come and will definitely create history. The trauma that we felt and witnessed, the sickness and death we had seen, is incomparable. We have seen people of all ages losing lives, gasping for their breath, especially youngsters who could have had a bright future. Breathing our own breath behind masks and other heavy uncomfortable gears all day and night is traumatising.

We offer our condolences and pray for the families of patients who lost their near and dear ones. Many of us will also remember those recovered and went home with a smiling face. Tough times come and go, but this one will be etched in our memories. As the song goes, “Heal the world, make it a better place, for you and for me and the entire human race.”