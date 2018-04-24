It’s official: Vijayendra will not contest from Varuna

Mysuru: It’s now official. The sons of two political veterans running for Karnataka Chief Minister’s post will not face off in Varuna constituency. Varuna, with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah as its current MLA, was prepping for weeks for a showdown between Siddharamaiah’s son, Dr. Yathindra and B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of BJP’s Chief Minister candidate, B.S. Yeddyurappa. The party State unit has bowed to the High Command that has decided not to field Vijayendra.

After a couple of rounds of marathon meeting with Yeddyurappa at The President Hotel since 6 am today, BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge K. Muralidhar Rao and BJP’s election-in-charge for Karnataka – Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Yeddyurappa announced at 10.30 am outside the Hotel that his son will not contest the Varuna seat.

“The BJP High Command has taken a decision not to field my son Vijayendra and we bow before the decision,” he said. I have already instructed my son not to contest and he has agreed. He will instead campaign for the official candidate which will be announced soon after consulting the High Command,” he said.

Elaborating, Yeddyurappa said that his son will suitably be given a position in the party and he will canvass for party candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Sources said that Vijayendra will be given the post of Party General Secretary so that he can build the party from the grassroot level.

As soon as Yeddyurappa made the announcement, party workers, who had assembled near the Hotel, staged protests and the Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. When Yeddyurappa, Muralidhar Rao and Prakash Javadekar came out of the Hotel, party workers mobbed them and pleaded that Vijayendra be made the candidate for Varuna as his candidature will send positive vibes across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Even Muralidhar Rao and Prakash Javadekar said that they have to follow the directives of the High Command. But when they were continued to be gheraoed, the Police intervened and dispersed the crowd so that the leaders could leave the Hotel.

Sources said that both Muralidhar Rao and Prakash Javadekar left to Bengaluru in a special flight. They could not speak to Party National President Amit Shah as he was on a flight to New Delhi. Sources added that Muralidhar Rao and Prakash Javadekar would get in touch with Shah once they reach Bengaluru and finalise the Varuna candidate.

Inside sources said that the High Command was not in favour of Vijayendra though Vijayendra started campaigning extensively in Varuna. Yeddyurappa’s detractors in the party took up the issue with the central leadership and they are said to have impressed upon the High Command that Yeddyurappa’s elder son B.Y. Raghavendra is already a member of the Lok Sabha representing the Shivamogga constituency and now Vijayendra is poised to enter mainstream electoral politics.

Sources said that the High Command was convinced by Yeddyurappa’s detractors that if Vijayendra was made Varuna candidate, the BJP will have no moral right to criticise Congress that is pursuing dynastic politics. Some also say that Yeddyurappa himself took a decision not to field Vijayendra after BJP’s internal survey showed that the party was not winning Varuna constituency.

There was no opposition to Vijayendra’s candidature and if the party wanted, it could have announced his name in the first, second or third list. The fact that his name was withheld for so long is a clear indication that the leaders were waiting to take a right decision at an appropriate time, sources added.

I will not contest: Sadananda

Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat Member Sadananda who was projected by the BJP to contest in Varuna constituency instead of BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, has refused to contest the elections.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Sadananda said that he has decided not to contest in Varuna even if the party High Command asks him to do so.

“I will not contest and if the High Command denies ticket to Vijayendra, we will convince Vijayendra to contest as Independent and ensure his victory,” he told reporters.