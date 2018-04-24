Tanveer Sait’s assets see rise of nearly Rs.5 crore in five years
Mysuru:  Minister and NR Constituency Congress candidate Tanveer Sait’s assets has risen by Rs.4.94 crore in the past five years.

Tanveer Sait had declared assets worth Rs.5.08 crore in 2013 and now his assets has reached Rs.10.02 crore, an increase of Rs.4.94 in five years.

Tanveer Sait, a graduate, has property worth Rs.4.10 crore, his wife Sameena Banu has personal property worth Rs.3.68 crore and children Parvin Sait and Javed Sait totally own Rs.2.24 crore.

Tanveer Sait has declared that his family’s annual income is Rs.33.55 lakh.

His family owns movable property worth Rs.4.72 crore and immoveable property worth Rs.5.30 crore. Apart from having personal deposits in a few banks, Tanveer Sait owns a bike and a car totally worth Rs.16.76 lakh.

His wife Sameena Banu owns jewellery worth Rs.7.92 lakh, according to the declaration.

