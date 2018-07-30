Jagat Nanjappa emerges winner of Goa Rally

Madikeri: International car Rallyist Maletira Jagat Nanjappa and his co-driver Uddapanda Chetan Changappa, both from Kodagu, have emerged as the winners of the prestigious ‘Rain Forest Challengers India – 2018’ rally held at Goa recently.

The rally was held in narrow forest terrain located between Caficum and Dona Paula in Goa.

The rally was more an adventures with the rallyists required to climb and climb down hilly terrains, river crossing etc., While Maletira Jagat Nanjappa specially designed the jeep for the rally and drove meticulously, his co-driver Uddapanda Chetan Changappa, helped him in moving the vehicle with the help of winch whenever it got stuck in slippery and sloggy tracks that were part of the rally. The duo, who stood first in the rally, won a cash prize of Rs.4 lakh and a trophy.

A Malaysian driver and his co-driver from Goa bagged the second prize, while two rallyists from Chandigarh won the third prize. A total of 38 rallyists from Malaysia and from several parts of India had taken part in the rally.

Kuyinda Machu Machaiah, Biddatanda Ganapathy and Chottera Janan Joyappa were part of the winning duo’s — Jagat Nanjappa and Chetan Changappa — V5 off roaders coorg team.