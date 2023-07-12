Jain Seer’s murder: Shocking details in FIR

July 12, 2023

Chikkodi: As the investigation into the recent murder of Jain Seer Jain Seer’s murderof Nandi Parvat Ashram at Hirekudi in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district has gained momentum, chilling details are emerging out, sending shockwaves among the devotees and followers.

According to the startling details mentioned in First Information Report (FIR) filed in the case, the Seer was still alive even after the two accused — Narayan Mali and Hasan Dalayat — tortured the former by giving electric shock in a room. Later they strangled the Seer with a towel to death.

The Seer was demanding his money back from Mali, angered over which he, along with his friend Dalayat, allegedly got rid of the Seer. Later, the body was transported in a sack on a two-wheeler from the Ashram in Hirekudi to a well in Katakbhavi, where they disposed mortal remains after cutting it into pieces.

Initially, attempts were made to portray Mali as the only accused involved in the case. Later the involvement of his friend Dalayat in the case also came to be known.

The incident came to light, as the devotees lodged a missing complaint at Chikkodi Police Station on July 7. The parts of the body were found 24 hours after intensified search at the well and its surroundings in Katakbhavi.

No CBI probe: CM

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP raised the issue in the Assembly demanding to hand over the investigation to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday, only to be turned down by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Defending that the Police are capable to handle the case, Siddharamaiah said: “there is nothing to find fault in the investigation so far with both the accused named in the FIR, besides arresting them. The body also has been traced. It is a gruesome incident and the accused in the case will be awarded stringer punishment. Whoever influential persons are behind the case will also be strictly dealt with, as the case has been taken seriously.”