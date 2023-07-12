Silent stir against Rahul’s disqualification as MP

July 12, 2023

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar along with several other Cabinet Ministers and MLAs staged a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru this morning.

Congress party has organised a Statewide protest from 10 am to 5 pm today, to condemn the move of BJP-led Central Government to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a MP, over Modi surname defamation case. CM Siddharamaiah, DyCM Shivakumar, Ministers N.S. Boseraju and Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed, MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy and several others staged a sit in protest, by tying a black band on their mouth.

A similar protest was staged at Gandhi Square in Mysuru too today. Former MLAs Vasu and M. K. Somashekar, District Congress Rural Committee President Dr. B. J. Vijaykumar, former ZP Presidents Latha Siddashetty and K. Marigowda and several other Congress leaders took part in the protest.