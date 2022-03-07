Jan Aushadhi awareness

March 7, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Now, poor and needy people can avail quality medicines at low costs, thanks to PM Modi for introducing Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PM-JAY),” said MLA L. Nagendra. He was speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme for students about usage of medicines available at ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras’ which was organised as part of ‘Jan Aushadhi’ Day by Central Government Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Maharani’s Government PU College, Mysuru recently.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened in almost all the areas in the city and also near many hospitals, Nagendra said adding that most of the medicines prescribed by doctors are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Sanitary napkins were distributed to students on the occasion. Corporator Pramila Bharath, Jan Aushadhi Kendra Head Prema Lokesh, Srinivasamurthy, Maharani Government PU College Principal P. Somanna and others were present.