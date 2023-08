August 8, 2023

Janardhan Iyengar (72), Proprietor of Sri Raghavendra Iyengar Bakery on D. Devaraj Urs Road and a senior member of Mysuru Hotel Owners Association, passed away yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Sitharatna, son Krishnaprasad, daughter Shruthi and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday evening, according to family sources.