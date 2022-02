February 21, 2022

Jayashankara-ppa (78), former President of Grama Vidyodaya Shikshana Samsthe and a resident of Benakanahalli village in the taluk, passed away yesterday afternoon at the village.

He leaves behind his wife, three sons including Taluk JD(S) Vice-President Rajashekar and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at his native village this afternoon.