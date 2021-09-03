JD(S) State Vice-President Sudhakar Shetty feted

CBSE, ICSE & State Board Private School Managements Association (CISPMAM), Mysuru, Founder-President Sudhakar S. Shetty, who was appointed as JD(S) State Vice-President, was felicitated at a private hotel in city on Sept. 1. Others seen are CISPMAM President V. Venkatesh, Secretary S. Radhakrishnan, members Mohammed Amin and Manjunath Srivatsa, Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, GSSS Secretary Vanaja Pandit and Federation of Organisations & Associations of Mysuru President B.S. Prashanth.
Leave a Reply