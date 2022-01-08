JD(S) to launch Mission ‘Janata Jaladhare’ on Jan. 26

January 8, 2022

Bengaluru: As a counter to the Congress, which is all set to launch ‘Mekedatu Padayatra’ and the ruling BJP, the JD(S) will set out on a ‘Janata Jaladhare’ Mission from Jan. 26, with the promise of appropriate usage of water in all rivers of the State, if the party is voted to power with a full majority in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to press persons at the party headquarters in Benglauru on Friday, top JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the ‘Janata Jaladhare’ Mission (Abhiyaana) will go on till the 2023 Assembly polls.

Detailing the salient features of the Mission, Kumaraswamy said that the Mission is aimed to cover 51 places in 140 taluks that have been identified as river origins.

Maintaining that an integrated plan has been prepared for best use of water available in all rivers of the State, he said the party has also evolved plans for supplying potable water to every household in the State and for providing water for agricultural activities across the length and breadth of the State in all seasons.

Noting that 15 teams have been formed for the Mission, Kumaraswamy said these teams to be led by senior party leaders, will visit the origin of rivers and perform puja as part of the Mission.

Asserting that the Mission will be launched on Jan. 26 if COVID cases are contained by then, the former CM said that, however, it is inevitable to postpone it if the deadly pandemic is not brought under control by Jan. 26.

Kumaraswamy further said that 15 ‘Ganga Ratha’ vehicles will set off on Jan. 23 in all directions to cover various parts of the State. The vehicles will be flagged off by JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at Chamundeshwari Temple in Ramanagara on Jan. 23, he added.