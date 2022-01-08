Health Minister rules out lockdown

January 8, 2022

Bengaluru: While advocating a “duck and fight” strategy, Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar yesterday said the Government does not have any intentions of enforcing a lockdown despite increasing number of Covid cases.

“The Government does not have any intention to clamp a lockdown. Lockdown was imposed in the State when there were no vaccines and no information on the kind of havoc Covid would play. Now India has vaccines and experienced two waves where it did well to restrict the virus,” he told reporters here.

People should not panic over an increase in positivity rate because the virus does not behave violently in people who have been either partially or fully vaccinated, Dr. Sudhakar said.

“Covid cases will increase. You cannot run away from it. You have to adopt a ‘duck and fight’ strategy. In Karnataka, 99 percent of the population has been partially vaccinated and 80 percent fully vaccinated. Vaccinated people are not virulently infected by Covid or Omicron. Therefore, I request the people to get themselves vaccinated,” he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said it is impossible to stop the arrival of international visitors to India, but it is possible to restrict the spread of the virus by taking strict measures, without disturbing the business and commercial activities of the people.“Even the Indian Government has made it mandatory for international arrivals to undergo seven-day home quarantine,” he said.

Earlier, 107 new Omicron cases were reported in the State on Jan. 6, taking the overall tally to 333.