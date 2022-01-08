Land grabbing at Lingambudhipalya, Kergalli: Revenue team led by Mysuru Dy. Commissioner surveys area

January 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A team of Mysuru District Revenue officials, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, yesterday inspected vast swathes of land in the south-eastern part of Mysuru to ascertain land grabbing by certain powerful individuals.

The State Government had asked the DC to probe complaints of land encroachments in certain survey numbers of Kergalli and Yadahalli villages in Jayapura hobli and Lingambudhi and Dattagalli villages in Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The DC was asked to verify land records of a few survey numbers following complaints about alleged encroachment of Government land in the region and he was asked to submit a report in this regard. In October last year, the DC had written to the Principal Secretary of Revenue Department seeking four months’ time to investigate.

After getting the Government order, the DC had formed a panel on Sept. 9 last year comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar, Deputy Director of Land Records, Assistant Director of Land Records, Urban Planning Officer, Land Surveyors and other staff.

The Deputy Commissioner had told the Government that at least four months are required for a thorough scrutiny of the records which were submitted by the panel on Sept. 20 and submission of a comprehensive report thereafter.

The physical survey work was delayed till now due to COVID work and also Dasara celebrations. Yesterday, the team led by the DC and comprising Additional DC Dr. Manjunathaswamy, Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshit, Deputy Director of Land Records Seemanthini and MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh surveyed Lingambudhipalya, Kergalli and Yadahalli.

The Government had ordered the DC to look into the land position as the previous Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri, based on a complaint of land mafia filed by an RTI activist, had ordered the examination of certain lands that have been allegedly encroached by people having political clout.

Following the order, Munish Moudgil, Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records ordered an investigation. Later, the State Government withdrew his order and entrusted the Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru and Mandya to probe the encroachments.