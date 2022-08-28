Job scam: RMP Mysuru sacks 103 employees

August 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The authorities at Rare Materials Plant (RMP), a unit of high-profile Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Yelwal on Hunsur Road, have terminated the services of 103 employees who allegedly got jobs through exam malpractices.

The termination letters were issued on Aug. 26. Sources said that the recruitment was carried out in 2018 for several posts at RMP Mysuru and Challakere in Chitradurga.

Due to complaints of irregularities, an internal investigation was conducted by the senior officers and the case was handed over to the CBI later. The CBI completed the investigation and submitted a report and as per the report, the irregularities were established. Insiders from RMP told Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity this morning that internal investigations and disciplinary action into the scam have not been completed.

“This is just a preliminary step and a decision of termination has been taken. When the written examination was conducted for the posts, the question paper was leaked and a select few got hold of the papers,” an officer said.

Many relatives of officers, their daughters-in-law, sons, daughters and sons-in-law had access to the leaked question papers and as such, the higher officers smelt a rat, he said. “Apart from termination, many officers who were hand-in-glove in the scam have been sent on punishment transfers. Investigation is still on,” he added.