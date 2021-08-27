Join EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs-2021 today (Aug. 27) and on Sept. 3
August 27, 2021

Chennai: Indian students and their parents will have the opportunity to interact with more than 100 accredited U.S. Universities and College representatives about University programmes and admission criteria at the upcoming EducationUSA U.S. University Virtual Fairs-2021.

From the comfort of their homes, students and their parents will gain valuable information about campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions at U.S. Universities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The participating U.S. higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. There is no registration fee. 
For students seeking Master’s or Ph.D degree programmes in the United States, the EducationUSA  U.S. University Graduate Virtual Fair will be held today (Friday, August 27), from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm (IST). Interested may register at https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair21EmbWeb  

For high school students seeking Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree programmes in the United States, the Education USA U.S. University Undergraduate Virtual Fair will be held on Friday, September 3, from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm (IST). Students can register at https://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair21EmbWeb.

