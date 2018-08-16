‘Join NCC and Armed Forces, contribute towards nation-building’

Wing Commander S.M. Bellary urges students

Mysuru: The premises of JSS Public School in Siddar- thanagar wore a festive look during the 72nd Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations yesterday.

Indian Air Force Pilot, Wing Commander S.M. Bellary (Retd.), who was the chief guest, unfurled the National Tricolour and called upon the students to join NCC during their high school level itself to develop leadership qualities and a sense of discipline.

Lauding the institution as one of the finest Public Schools in Mysuru region, Wg. Cdr. Bellary advised the students to strive hard to achieve excellence not only in their studies but also in sports and cultural activities which makes their education complete and added that there was no substitute to discipline and hard work.

Concluding his speech, the Wg. Cdr. urged the students to join the Armed Forces through National Defence Academy (NDA), or after their graduation through CDSE and other modes of selection to become Officers in the Armed Forces.

Urging the students to take up challenging careers in the Armed Forces, he said that serving the Armed Forces was one of the best ways of serving the nation.

While welcoming the gathering, School Principal B. Latha introduced the chief guest as an Air Warrior who participated in 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars and also Commanded No. 4 (Karnataka) Air Squadron NCC at Mysuru four decades ago (1973-1976).

She also mentioned that the Wg. Cdr. was posted at Air Force Selection Board, Mysore, during 1986-1990 as Group Testing Officer to assess candidates for inducting them into Indian Air Force as Commissioned Officers.

Thrisha of 10th standard gave an impressive I-Day speech in English explaining the sacrifices made by Freedom Fighters in liberating India from the colonial rule and gaining Independence.

Varsha, another 10th standard student, delivered a speech in Kannada explaining the struggles the patriotic freedom fighters underwent and countless of them sacrificing their lives to achieve Independence to our country.

During the celebrations, students sang melodious patriotic songs, performed colourful dances to patriotic songs. An eye catching group yoga exercise was exhibited by tiny-tots.

Saniha S. Jain of 10th standard proposed a vote of thanks.