Joint Legislature Party Meeting of coalition partners on Feb. 6
News

Joint Legislature Party Meeting of coalition partners on Feb. 6

Bengaluru: With ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach Congress-JD(S) MLAs looming large, the coalition partners in the State Government — JD(S) and Congress , will be holding a joint legislature party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Feb. 6.

The Joint Legislature Party (JLP) meeting assumes significance as at least four Congress MLAs have remained incommunicado for the party leaders.

The four Congress MLAs—Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kuntalli, B. Nagendra and Ramesh Jarakiholi, a former Minister, were issued show-cause notice by the KPCC for failing to attend Congress Legislature Party meeting that was held over a week ago.

Now, the State Congress leadership, which had issued show-cause notice to the four MLAs, is mulling on petitioning the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of the four MLAs who have turned rebel after being upset with the party high command for ignoring them.

Following the JLP meeting, the Legislators of both the parties will attend a luncheon to be hosted by Deputy Chief Minister. All the MLAs and MLCs of both the parties have been extended an invitation for the luncheon.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will present the Budget on Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP, which is looking to dislodge the coalition Government ahead of the Feb. 8 Budget presentation, is said to be on touch with a few Congress Legislators.

February 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching