Joint Legislature Party Meeting of coalition partners on Feb. 6

Bengaluru: With ‘Operation Lotus’ to poach Congress-JD(S) MLAs looming large, the coalition partners in the State Government — JD(S) and Congress , will be holding a joint legislature party meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru on Feb. 6.

The Joint Legislature Party (JLP) meeting assumes significance as at least four Congress MLAs have remained incommunicado for the party leaders.

The four Congress MLAs—Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kuntalli, B. Nagendra and Ramesh Jarakiholi, a former Minister, were issued show-cause notice by the KPCC for failing to attend Congress Legislature Party meeting that was held over a week ago.

Now, the State Congress leadership, which had issued show-cause notice to the four MLAs, is mulling on petitioning the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of the four MLAs who have turned rebel after being upset with the party high command for ignoring them.

Following the JLP meeting, the Legislators of both the parties will attend a luncheon to be hosted by Deputy Chief Minister. All the MLAs and MLCs of both the parties have been extended an invitation for the luncheon.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will present the Budget on Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP, which is looking to dislodge the coalition Government ahead of the Feb. 8 Budget presentation, is said to be on touch with a few Congress Legislators.

