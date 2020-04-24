JSS AHER earns ‘The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings’

April 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The second edition of ‘The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings’ that have been recently released shows how Universities the world over are tackling some of humanity’s most pressing problems, from eradicating poverty and promoting good health and well-being, to ensuring gender equality and taking action on the climate crisis.

More than 750 Universities from 85 Territories are included in the overall ranking. From India, 79 Higher Education Institutions participated in the ranking process.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, has been ranked in the band of 201-300 in the world and becomes the 3rd in India (after IIT Kharagpur and Hindustan Institute of Technology) and 1st in Karnataka to be ranked at this global ranking system.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the said impact ranking SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being, JSS Academy of Higher Education is ranked 20th in the world and 1st in India. In the first edition too JSS Academy had achieved such exemplary position and has been able to sustain and improve the same.

JSS Academy has been ranked among the top 50 Universities/ Higher Education Institutions in India continuously for the last four years by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) and was also ranked 4th among Private Higher Education Institutions by ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) Ranking, initiative by MHRD, Government of India and re-accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with A+ Grade (CGPA of 3.47 out of 4) in 2018. It has also been granted Category 1 status by UGC for having maintained higher standards of Excellence, according to a press release from JSS Academy Registrar.