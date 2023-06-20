JSS Phone-in

JSS Community Radio Station, Mysuru, will hold a phone-in programme on June 21 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm. Manjunath Singh, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies and District Registration Officer of Associations and Organisations, Mysuru, will answer listeners’ queries related to services available at the District Registrar’s Office; rules and procedures to be followed for registration. Public may call Mob: 82967-25912 or Ph: 0821-2546563. Listeners may tune in to 91.2 FM or access through JSS Radio App.
