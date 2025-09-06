Jumbo neglect !

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The iconic elephant sculpture fountain at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle, popularly known as Highway Circle, has fallen into shocking neglect, becoming a victim to the apathy of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Once a visual delight as the Dasara procession passes through this Circle and is viewed across the globe, has now turned into an eyesore. The Circle is also the first grand sculpture that tourists see when they enter Mysuru from Bengaluru via LIC Circle, heading towards Sayyaji Rao Road and Mysore Palace.

The elephant sculpture fountain was originally constructed in 2016 at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh by the Brigade Group, which also handled its upkeep for a year. During this time, both, the sculpture and the Circle, looked clean, elegant and grand.

The Brigade Group in 2017 handed over the upkeep of the Circle to MCC, since then the Circle has seen a steady decline in its grandeur and upkeep.

Banners, vandalism & wild growth

The once grand fountain with sculpture has now become a circular notice board for erecting flex boards with birthday wishes, condolence messages and political event announcements.

The elephant trunks are routinely used to tie banners and now the plaster on the sculpture is peeling away. Adding to the decay, algae fills the fountain area and weeds adorn the Circle.

Repeated damage over the years

The Circle has been repeatedly vandalised over the years and every time instead of the MCC the Brigade Group has stepped in to repair and restore the broken parts. Originally made of stone, the sculpture was broken by vandals and the repeated vandalism forced the Brigade Group to remake the sculpture in hard fibre reinforced polymer.

MCC promises restoration

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Assistant Commissioner Shivakumar assured that steps are being taken to restore the fountain before the upcoming Dasara festivities.

“Since Dasara is just days away, the Deputy Commissioner has directed MCC to refurbish all major Circles across the city. At Highway Circle, we will clear wild growth and restore the elephant heads to their original grandeur,” he said.

While the promise of action offers some hope, residents remain sceptical, pointing out that city landmarks are spruced up during Dasara and abandoned rest of the year.