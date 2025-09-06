Zero Traffic for Dasara jumbos

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police have deployed Zero Traffic (Green Corridor) to facilitate the smooth exercise of Dasara elephants, taken on a routine walk from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap in the morning and evening hours.

The new norm has been enforced, in view of the safety of pachyderms, following a report published on Aug. 30 in In Black and White column of Star of Mysore, written by Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna. The column emphasised on traffic menace coming in the smooth way of Dasara elephants.

Ever since five elephants arrived in the second batch, Dasara elephants totalling 14 including nine which came in the first batch, are being taken on a routine walk from Mysore Palace till Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, since Aug. 28.

Even as the elephants were ambling on the left side of the road, the vehicular riders, especially on the stretch of road sans median, were moving past, honking at times, to the inconvenience of the elephants, manoeuvred by mahouts.

With the elephants initiated into intense weight training, by mounting Gaadi-namda and cradle with sandbags on their back, since Sept. 4, with kumki elephants accompanying them on the either side, the City Police have decided to enhance traffic curbs. Soon after the elephants exit Palace premises through Balarama Gate, a stretch of Albert Victor Road between Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and K.R. Circle is blocked for traffic.

After the elephants enter K.R. Circle, a stretch of Sayyaji Rao Road from Chikkagadiyara up to Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle is closed for vehicular traffic, followed by similar curbs on New Sayyaji Rao Road between Government Ayurveda Hospital and Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Similar curbs are imposed on vehicular traffic, when the elephants return to Palace from Torchlight Parade Grounds.