Jumbos hold up traffic on Mysuru-Ooty Highway!

January 25, 2025

Mysuru: An unexpected traffic jam lasting nearly an hour disrupted the Mysuru-Ooty National Highway-766 near Bandipur in Gundlupet taluk last evening. The gridlock occurred when three elephants gathered to feast on broken rice accidentally spilt on the road by a goods vehicle.

The incident caused vehicles to queue up on both sides of the road, stretching over 2 kilometres and severely disrupting traffic flow. Motorists expressed frustration, citing repeated instances of elephants blocking the highway and criticised the Forest Department for failing to address the issue. Such incidents highlight the challenges of managing wildlife and vehicular movement along this busy route, which passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.