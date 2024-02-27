Justice Anjaria takes oath as 34th Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

February 27, 2024

Bengaluru: Justice Nilay Vipinchandra Anjaria, 58, took oath as 34th Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka on Feb. 25. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered oath to him at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil were among other dignitaries present at the event.

Born on March 23, 1965 at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Justice Anjaria was serving as the senior most judge of the High Court of Gujarat until his elevation as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.

A native of Mandvi in Kachchh district, he hails from a family of lawyers and his father too had served in the judiciary. He started his practice as a lawyer in 1988 and later secured PG degree in law in 1989 from University Law College, Ahmedabad.

Apart from conducting cases involving constitutional and civil cases, he has served as standing counsel for Gujarat HC, State Election Commission, Information Commission, Industrial Development Corporation and Municipalities in Gujarat.

He was awarded research fellowship in 1992 by Late Navinchandra Desai Foundation, Ahmedabad on ‘Freedom of Speech and Expression – With Reference to Media’, and also served as honorary Associate Editor of Gujarat Law Herald.

He has authored several articles on constitutional and legal subjects. He was elevated as an additional Judge, High Court of Gujarat on Nov. 21, 2011 and confirmed as a permanent Judge on Sept. 9, 2013.