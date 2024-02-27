MCC to tap private borewells to tide over summer water crisis
February 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the water levels in KRS and Kabini Reservoirs steadily diminishing due to the failure of rains in catchment areas, Mysuru city and district are on the brink of a severe drinking water crisis as the summer season looms just a couple of weeks away.

In response to this pressing situation, the District Administration is proactively implementing precautionary measures to avert a potential drinking water shortage during the summer months.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is devising plans to utilise private borewells to ensure a continuous supply of drinking water to localities that may face shortages. Most residents of Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mandya districts rely on these two Dams for their water supply, making the declining storage levels a matter of grave concern for both authorities and residents alike.

Upon learning that the current water storage in the KRS Dam may suffice for only two months of city water supply, the MCC has devised a strategy to utilise private borewells by compensating their owners. Initially, the MCC has identified approximately 1,000 borewells for this purpose, receiving approval from the District Administration.

Under this plan, the MCC will engage in agreements with private borewell owners, offering them compensation according to agreed-upon terms. The MCC will allocate Rs. 1.5 crore to install 5-HP panel boards and lay column pipes for the transportation of drinking water to the city.

Mustafa, the Executive Engineer of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), affirmed the intention to utilise private borewells for drinking water supply. Emphasising that the MCC will formalise agreements with private borewell owners, he clarified that the compensation will be determined by the District Administration.

Regarding the installation process, Mustafa indicated that 100 of the identified borewells will initially receive 5-HP panel boards and column pipes. This initiative will significantly mitigate the risk of a drinking water crisis in the city.

Additionally, Mustafa explained that depending on water levels in KRS and Kabini Dams, water distribution to localities within and beyond Ring Road will occur on alternate days. This comprehensive plan, coupled with other alternative measures, is expected to effectively tackle water supply challenges, Mustafa added.

