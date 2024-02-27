Watermelon, cucumber prices soar as summer boosts demand

February 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Scorching heat has peaked in February with temperatures hovering around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius and the prolonged dry weather and soaring mercury levels have unmistakably signalled the arrival of summer.

Staying healthy amid such hot conditions requires extra care, with the paramount importance being to keep oneself adequately hydrated.

Since February 1, the city has been experiencing a gradual rise in mercury levels and the forecast suggests that the situation may worsen in the coming days, especially from March to May, possibly extending into June, which are typically considered the hottest months of the year.

During such times, the popularity of juicy seasonal fruits like watermelon, oranges, muskmelons and grapes surges, whether enjoyed at home or outdoors. This trend is evident as numerous vendors have set up stalls offering watermelons, followed by carts selling fruit salads, cucumbers, muskmelons, lime soda and juice centres at various locations throughout Mysuru.

The prices of watermelons have skyrocketed, with the juicy fruit that was previously sold for Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 per kilogram now fetching Rs. 40 per kilogram.

Despite the steep increase in prices, people continue to purchase the fruit, allowing vendors to reap significant profit margins. A medium-sized watermelon costs anywhere between Rs. 140 and Rs. 160. This marks a notable surge from last year when the same-sized fruit was sold for Rs. 70 to Rs. 80.

As temperatures rise, the sale of tender coconut, fruit juices and roadside specialties like sherbet made from musambi fruit has witnessed a notable increase. The demand for fruit juices, sugarcane juice, sherbet and tender coconut has surged, yet their prices have remained stable.

A glass of sherbet typically costs between Rs. 20 to Rs. 25, varying slightly based on the locality, while tender coconuts are priced at Rs. 40 per piece. Each day, a significant quantity of tender coconuts arrives from the Channapatna open tender coconut market during the night, ensuring a fresh supply ready to be served to customers by 7 am the following day.

The prices of cucumbers have risen, with tender cucumbers now fetching between Rs. 70 to Rs. 80 per kilogram and the retail price per piece ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 15. Per gunny bag cucumber from Hassan is sold for Rs. 1,000 in the wholesale market. Additionally, vendors offering cut cucumber pieces seasoned with salt, chili powder and lime are selling them for Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 for a two-slice serving.