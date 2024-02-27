Lok Sabha Polls-2024: State BJP leaders favour Prathap Simha for Mysuru-Kodagu

February 27, 2024

MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s son-in-law Dr. N.S. Mohan for Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru: With only a few weeks left for forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, the State BJP leaders have recommended the names of the candidates for all Constituencies barring a few where the candidates are yet to be finalised.

In a meeting held at Keshava Krupa here recently, sitting MP Prathap Simha’s candidature is said to have been finalised from the Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made by the BJP High Command.

Similarly, the State BJP leaders have recommended Dr. N.S. Mohan, one of the sons-in-law of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad from the same Constituency, as he (Prasad) has also announced his retirement from electoral politics.

MP Tejaswi Surya has been recommended to contest again from Bangalore South despite Party High Command mulling to field Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar from the Constituency.

Despite rumours of a possible change of candidate in Bangalore Central seat, the State leaders have recommended the name of sitting MP P.C. Mohan, instead of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was said to be the choice of BJP High Command.

However, the BJP State leaders have not recommended candidates for Bangalore North and Davanagere Constituencies. While the leaders have requested to issue the party ticket to any member of sitting Davanagere MP G.M. Siddeshwara’s family, the BJP State leaders have decided to leave the final decision to party High Command to zero in on the candidate for Bangalore North which is currently being represented by former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Meanwhile, Ashok, son of Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, has been favoured for Chikkaballapur Constituency despite former Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar expressing his keen interest to contest from the same seat.

Sources said, the State leaders decided to recommend the names of all sitting MPs, except for those who have expressed their disinterest to contest the forthcoming elections to prevent a possible revolt against the party candidates in case of change in candidatures.

The BJP High Command has till date conducted four surveys in all 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the State and results of five Constituencies were not favourable forcing the party to conduct another round of survey with the help of organisations affiliated to the party.

In the midst of surveys to decide on the party candidates, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh, Mukunda of RSS and Tippeswamy held a detailed discussion with BJP Parliamentary Board member and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, former CM Basavaraj Bommai, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Ministers C.T. Ravi and Govind Karjol before recommending the names to the high command.

The Party High Command will tally the names recommended by the BJP State Committee and outcome of the survey before announcing the final list of candidates in the first week of March, which Yediyurappa had also mentioned after the meeting.

I am confident about the State and National leaders supporting my candidature again for the upcoming elections. Till date, I have worked by taking the party and leaders into confidence. I have also prepared a blueprint for the works to be executed in the future. People, who have noticed the construction of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, want to see the execution of outer Peripheral Ring Road, international cricket stadium and metro rail project in Mysuru. With people wanting me to continue to represent them in the Parliament, I am confident of getting re-elected. — Prathap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP

I am aware about my name being recommended to contest LS polls from Chamarajanagar Constituency. However, there is no official confirmation yet. I think that BJP State Committee will not make the names public. However, I am of the opinion that my name has been recommended to the High Command. — Dr. N.S. Mohan, Son-in-law of V. Sreenivasa Prasad

My two sons-in-law are also among many aspirants for the BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar Constituency. I am of the belief that the BJP State Committee has recommended the name of Dr. N.S. Mohan, whom I had also favoured. However, it is our responsibility to accept the candidate finalised by the High Command and work for the candidate’s victory. — V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Chamarajanagar MP