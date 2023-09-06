K.G. Koppal underbridge to be widened by 100 feet

September 6, 2023

MP asks Railways to do a survey; widening to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity

Mysore/Mysuru: The K.G. Koppal underbridge is set to undergo a significant expansion, spanning an additional 100 feet. This expansion aims to address the perennial traffic congestion issues while simultaneously enhancing connectivity to various localities through the underbridge.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha conducted an inspection of the underbridge this morning, accompanied by officials from the South Western Railway’s (SWR) Mysuru Division. During the inspection, he instructed the Officers to conduct a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this vital infrastructure enhancement.

Currently, the underbridge spans 50 feet and is a major bottleneck, especially during peak traffic hours. The underbridge serves as a crucial link connecting several extensions, including Jayanagar, Kuvempunagar, K.G. Koppal, Saraswathipuram, Ramakrishnanagar, Dattagalli, Lakshmipuram and other areas in old Mysuru. It witnesses heavy daily usage by commuters.

Pratap Simha highlighted that the 100-foot expansion would necessitate a comprehensive survey or study to assess both road and train traffic along the route. This assessment is measured using an international metric known as Train Vehicle Unit (TVU). The TVU is calculated by multiplying the total number of trains passing through in a day by total number of road vehicles.

Simha elaborated, “Widening requires appropriate support structures below and the TVU analysis will provide insights into the nature of support required to ensure smooth train passage above and traffic flow below.”

Regarding the proposed construction of an underbridge near Crawford Hall, specifically at the level crossing near Kukkarahalli Lake, Simha estimated the project’s cost at Rs. 40 crore, with the possibility of increased costs once work commences. He suggested that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), given its proximity to the project, could provide funding.

Simha noted that MUDA had cited fund constraints, as the State Government is already allocating resources for fulfilling pre-poll promises. He expressed concerns that this situation might hinder overall development efforts.

The underbridge at the level crossing of the Mysuru-Nanjangud railway track, running behind Crawford Hall and adjacent to Kukkarahalli Lake, holds significant potential benefits for Mysuru’s residents.

MP Simha underlined that if the State Government takes up the project, it could substantially improve the daily commute experience for motorists, who currently face extended wait times at level crossings.

Many trains operating between Mysuru, Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar often halt on this track section behind Crawford Hall, primarily due to delays at the City Railway Station, underscoring the urgency of the project’s execution.