K-Tech, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and Start-up Karnataka

October 24, 2021

Beyond Bengaluru Summit titled ‘The Big Tech Show at Mysuru’, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Cooperation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and MLA S.A. Ramdas will participate, welcome address by Pavan Ranga, Chairman, CII Mysuru and Director, N.R. Group, keynote addresses by Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/ South Asia and Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson and Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Prashanth Prakash, Partner at Accel, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, Ramkumar Narayanan, Vice-President, Technology and Managing Director VMWare and B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, will address the gathering, Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, 10 am; Session ‘Spoke-Shore: The New GCC Strategy,’ 12 noon; ‘Pace of Technological Changes,’ 1.45 pm; ‘Mysuru Ready for Future Digital Jobs,’ 2.45 pm; ‘Start-ups from the Soil of Mysuru,’ 3.45 pm. [For registration, log on: http://beyondbengaluru.com/bb_forms/reg.php?city=Mysuru; Mob: 98860-98544 or e-mail: [email protected]]