Government Polytech admission: Deadline extended to Oct.30

October 24, 2021

The Department of Technical Education has extended the deadline for admission to first year of three-year Diploma course at Government Polytechnic College in Mirle, Saligrama taluk of the district, to Oct.30.

SSLC passed students can apply for this course.

Admission is also open for lateral entry to second year (third semester), for which ITI passed or II PUC (Science stream) passed students can apply before Oct.30. For more details, call Mob: 99003-00355 or 99456-50218 or 98452-68910.