Graduates Constituency: Nov.6 last date for voter registration

October 24, 2021

In accordance with the preparation of Electoral Rolls for Karnataka South Graduates Constituency of Karnataka Legislative Council, the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division, who is also the Electoral Registration Officer, has called upon every person entitled to be registered in the electoral roll, to register their names by Nov.6.

The eligible voters of the Constituency, which comprises the districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, may submit their applications in Form-18 on or before Nov.6 (last date for receipt of applications). For more details, visit the website www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in.