October 24, 2021

D. Mahadevaswamy has been awarded Ph.D in Anthropology by the University of Mysore (UoM) for his thesis titled ‘Soliga Budakattu Samudayada Aahara Samskruti: Ondu Manavashastriya Adhyayana’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. B.R. Vijayendra.

N. Abhishek has been awarded Ph.D in Commerce by the UoM for his thesis ‘Quality of financial reporting system through XBRL: A study of listed companies in India’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. M.L. Ashoka.