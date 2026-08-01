Kabini Dam nears full capacity; Harangi releases 13,000 cusecs

August 1, 2026

Mysuru: The Kabini Reservoir at Beechanahalli village in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district is just four feet short of reaching its full reservoir level, according to Assistant Executive Engineer Ganesh.

Heavy rainfall in Wayanad, Keralam, over the past few days has resulted in a significant increase in inflow into the reservoir.

Yesterday, the reservoir received an inflow of 11,300 cusecs, which stood at 9,133 cusecs this morning. Against its full reservoir level of 2,284 feet, the water level currently stands at 2,278 feet. To regulate the storage level, 500 cusecs of water is being released into the river.

The Kerala Meteorological Department has forecast continued rainfall in Wayanad over the next two to three days. With inflows expected to increase further, the reservoir is likely to reach its full capacity soon. Once it fills, water will be released through the crest gates as a safety measure, Ganesh said.

Meanwhile, the Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu district has also witnessed a rise in water levels following heavy rainfall. Around 13,000 cusecs of water was released into the river at about 9 pm yesterday, according to Mahesh, Executive Engineer of the Harangi Irrigation Division under the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited.

This morning, the reservoir recorded an inflow of 4,008 cusecs. As a precautionary measure, an equal quantity of water is being discharged downstream, Mahesh said in a press release.

The Harangi reservoir has a full reservoir level of 2,859 feet and the current water level stands at 2,857.88 feet.