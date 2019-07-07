Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote yet to fill up By Beechanahalli Manju

H.D. Kote: With the Kabini Dam in the taluk, which has inadvertently earned the name of being the first major dam to get filled up generally in the State with the onset of Monsoon, yet to fill up even after one month of monsoon season, farmers of the region are a worried lot.

The Dam built across River Kabini, which originates from the confluence of Panamaram and Manandawadi rivers in Wayanad district of Kerala, usually gets filled up in the month of June itself, just a few days after the onset of monsoon. But this year, the Dam built near Sargur, is yet to fill up even after the first week of July, due to a failed monsoon and this has been a great cause of worry for the farmers.

In the past, the monsoon rains in catchment areas in Wayanad, had resulted in heavy inflows to the dam.

Last year, the water level following heavy rainfall in catchment areas had forced the authorities to open the crest gates of the dam as a precautionary measure. But this year, the scenario is completely different, with water level dwindling by the day due to soaring temperatures and failure of monsoon.

Previous year, the inflow at this point of time had touched 80,000 cusecs, following which the outflow from the dam was increased by the authorities, which resulted in water destroying crops along the river basin.

But now, the water level at the dam is dipping alarmingly with each passing day and with little water in the dam, there is virtually no water flow in canals, which has resulted in the wilting of crops.

A history of sorts was created last year (2018), when an unprecedented 80,000 cusecs of water was released from the Dam on a single day in June. The huge outflow had resulted in floods, with many houses and agricultural fields getting submerged.

Water level drops

Due to the failure of monsoon, the water level in the dam has recorded a sharp dip. In 2018, the average water level of the dam stood at 2,883 ft as against the maximum of 2,984 ft, with an average inflow of 20,000 cusecs and outflow of 21,000 cusecs.

But this year, the situation is grave with water level recorded at the end of June being 2,857 ft (Max. 2984 ft). With the water level at the Kabini Dam alarmingly low, the farmers are praying for good monsoon.

