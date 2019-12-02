Kalidasa Road one-way extended up to Chandrakala Hospital junction

December 2, 2019

Mysuru: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and frequent traffic jam on the busy Kalidasa Road, the Mysuru City Police have extended the one-way rule on the stretch up to Chandrakala Hospital Junction (Kannada Sahitya Parishat Junction).

An order in this regard has been issued by City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna on Nov.30. As per the order, all type of vehicles plying from Kannada Sahitya Parishat – Kuvempu Trust Junction should take right turn towards Gen. K.S. Thimayya Road to reach Hunsur Road via Aishwarya Petrol Bunk Circle.

Those motorists traversing to and from Jayalakshmipuram, V.V. Mohalla and Gokulam will have to use the available cross roads and proceed further as movement of vehicles from Kuvempu Trust Junction to Panchavati Circle is totally banned.

