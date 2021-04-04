Kannada Sahitya Parishat polls: Writer demands appointment of Administrative Officer

April 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Writer Bannur K. Raju has urged the State Government to appoint an administrator for Kannada Sahitya Parishat ahead of the polls scheduled to take place on May 9.

Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, Raju said it is legally wrong to hold elections in the absence of an administrator.

Taking objection to the Government’s decision to conduct elections without appointing an administrator, he alleged that the State and District offices of Kannada Sahitya Parishat have got converted into poll campaign centres for candidates. Claiming that the office-bearers have not walked out of the offices despite completion of their term, Raju said that the situation in Mysuru Sahitya Parishat was no different.

Contending that one group is attempting to retain power and thus monopolise the literary body, he claimed that the Group was also conspiring to prevent fresh faces from coming to power.

Maintaining that Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Manu Baligar used the office for meeting his own selfish ends, Raju alleged that Baligar got his term extended to five years from three years and also misled the Government on holding elections sans administrator.

He urged Baligar to quit his post and contest again. He also accused Baligar of promoting corrupt elements in the Parishat, who were out to destroy the century old Kannada literary body.

Advocate and writer Dr. R.D. Kumar, Historian Prof. Nanjaraj Urs, writers D.N. Krishnamurthy and K.S. Narasimhamurthy, singer Revanna and others were present at the press meet.