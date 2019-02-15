Karbonn opens manufacturing facility at Tirupati

Tirupati: Karbonn, the leading mobile phone manufacturer in India, under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Government, has setup a state-of-the-art mobile manufacturing plant at Sri Venkateshwara Mobile and Electronics Manufacturing hub in Tirupati.

With a total investment of Rs. 200 crore in a phased manner and production capacity of over one million mobile phones, Karbonn has become the leading mobile phone manufacturer in India and the new manufacturing plant is the fourth Karbonn manufacturing unit, with the others being — one unit in Bawal, Haryana and two units at Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The manufacturing plant was inaugurated by Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronic & Communication, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Seen from left are N. Amarnath Reddy, Minister for Industries, Food Processing, Agri Business, Commerce and Public Enterprises; Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and Sudhir Hasija, Chairman, Karbonn Mobiles during the inauguration of the new manufacturing plant of Karbonn Mobiles at Tirupati recently.

Speaking after going around the plant and interacting with the teams, the Minister said, “The Karbonn manufacturing unit is a state-of-the-art facility and is a testimony to the efforts being made by the State Government to make Andhra Pradesh the mobile manufacturing hub of India. India is one of the fastest growing mobile phone markets and we have made sure the device makers are not faced with any hurdles or red tapism in setting up manufacturing units and empowering our State.”

Sudhir Hasija, Chairman, Karbonn said, “With the Vision of Chandrababu Naidu, CM of Andhra Pradesh and direction of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology, Electronic & Communication, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and execution by Karbonn, this moment is of great honour and pride for us. With a focus to create lucrative employment opportunities for the local population, the one lakh square feet manufacturing facility would be skilling over 1000 employees who will be a part of its workforce, providing a source of livelihood to the men and women of Andhra Pradesh.”

