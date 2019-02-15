In-charge ZP Chief alleges irregularities in Rs. 10.73 cr. rural drinking water project
In-charge ZP Chief alleges irregularities in Rs. 10.73 cr. rural drinking water project

Mysuru: Zilla Panchayat In-charge President S.R. Nandeesh has alleged of large scale irregularities in the implementation of Rs. 10.73 crore emergency drinking water projects in the Department of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation.

Addressing a media conference at ZP mini auditorium here this morning, he urged the Government to order a suitable probe into  the irregularities besides to stop clearing the full bill amount until the investigation is completed.

He said that the State Government had sanctioned Rs. 10.73 crore to take up 420 emergency drinking water supply relief works like sinking new borewells, pipeline and other works across Mysuru district for the year 2017-18.

ZP officials had claimed that they had completed one work costing Rs. 2.60 lakh at K R. Nagar taluk; 25 works (Rs. 23.97 lakh) in H.D. Kote, 64 works (Rs. 45.18 lakh) in Periyapatna, 44 works (Rs. 1.26 crore) in Hunsur, 115 works (Rs. 2.18 crore) at Nanjangud; 55 works (Rs. 2.47 crore) in Mysuru and 140 works (Rs. 3.69 crore) in T. Narasipur. They said that they had utilised the entire sanctioned amount of Rs. 10.73 crore for implementation of the above works in all these taluks.   

However, the ZP in-charge President alleged that the officials have submitted the completion report of all these works and pocketed the bill without the completion of work in many cases.

He said he suspected the involvement of Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineers of the Department besides the involvement of some ZP members in this scam.

“So the far the government had released Rs. 3 crore against the sanctioned Rs. 10.73 crore for this work. The Government should not release the remaining amount until the third party inspection and detailed investigation is conducted regarding completion of this works,” he added.

‘Rs. 19.12 crore drinking water project initiated’

Nandeesh also disclosed to media that the State Government has released Rs. 13.12  crore for implementation of drinking water projects for the year 2018-19.

Apart from this, the Central and State Governments have released another Rs. 5 crore to ensure drinking water. Besides, the  ZP has also taken up drinking water projects with another Rs. 1 crore under ZP CEO grant in the current year.

February 15, 2019

