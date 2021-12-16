Karnataka 3rd State to cross 70% second dose vaccination coverage

December 16, 2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka has crossed 70 percent second dose vaccination coverage and became the third State in the country to do so.

“Karnataka today crossed 70% second dose vaccination coverage! Only the third major State in the country to do so!” Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar tweeted on Tuesday. Karnataka is also Number One State in first dose coverage with 95.46 percent, he added.

As on Dec.13, as many as 8,06,85,250 vaccination doses have been administered, according to Karnataka Health Department. As many as 3,40,983 vaccination has been given in the State on the same day.

Districts with highest vaccination coverage on the day was Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (45,795), Belagavi (21,402) and Bagalkote (20,997), the Department added.

Omicron testing kit

Meanwhile, a team of scientists of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for the Northeast region has developed a testing kit, which can detect the Omicron variant in two hours from a sample.

It has been developed when Omicron has created a storm in the country with Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat having reported cases of the new variant.