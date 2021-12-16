NCC kickstarts registration for Alumni Association

December 16, 2021

PM Modi registered as first alumnus of the Assn.

Mysore/Mysuru: NCC has commenced registration of ex-NCC cadets as part of its newly formed NCC Alumni Association (NCCAA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been registered as the first alumnus of the Association.

Ex-cadets of Mysuru Group have started registering themselves with the Association but there still remains a large number of ex-cadets who are yet to be registered. In view of this, a meeting of all ex-NCC cadets has been called by NCC Group Mysuru today (Dec. 16) at the Group Headquarters.

In a press release, Group Commander Colonel R.R. Menon has requested all ex-NCC cadets to register in large numbers.

There will also be a special campaign for all the ex-NCC cadets to register on the NCC Alumni Association website on Dec.19 (Sunday). All necessary support for the registration will be provided by the Officers and Staff on that day from 10 am to 5 pm. All the ex-NCC cadets are requested to attend the campaign and register by getting along the available NCC certificates.

For details, contact Col. V. Srinivas, Group Admin Officer, Mysore Group on Mob: 94220-52566 or email: [email protected], according to a press release.